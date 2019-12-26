Singareni Colony: Corporator Sama Swapna Sunder Reddy joins Christmas revellers

Singareni Colony: On the occasion of Christmas, I S Sadan division Corporator Sama Swapna Sunder Reddy participated in Christmas celebrations across different churches located in I S Sadan division near Santosh Nagar on Wednesday.

She visited the Tejomayudu Church, Ceono Church and Faith Baptist Church in Singareni Colony, Elbethlem Church in Subramanyam Colony, Yesu Mahima Pradhana Mandhiram in Chinthal under I S Sadan division.