Singireddy demands compensation of `10,000 to farmers for crop losses

Hyderabad: Former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday demanded the State government to provide Rs 10,000/acre as compensation to farmers for damaged crops because of untimely rain.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the government was a fraud, which deceived people on all fronts.

He said farmers were facing blow after blow in the Congress regime. ‘While we are demanding lifting of projects, the CM is talking about lifting political gates.

When farmers are suffering due to hailstorm and untimely rain, not a single minister is giving them assurance,” said Reddy.

The BRS leader recalled that during the previous year, in the background of untimely rain when crops were damaged in Vikarabad and Warangal districts, he, along with the then CM K Chandrashekar Rao, had given solace to farmers by visiting them. ‘Even though the Disaster Management wing estimated Rs 2,000-2,500/acre, KCR allocated Rs 10,000. The Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, alleged that the BRS government gave alms’.

He demanded the government to issue a GO immediately to give Rs 10,000/acre. “If you have more love than us then show it by giving more than us,” said Reddy, adding that crops in thousands of acres in Adilabad, Siddipet, Sircilla and Karimnagar districts have been damaged due to untimely rain.