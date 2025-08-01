  • Menu
SIO TG delegation demands expedited fee reimbursement, scholarship disbursal

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Telangana led by State Secretary Mohd Hammaduddin met Adluri Laxman...

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Telangana led by State Secretary Mohd Hammaduddin met Adluri Laxman Kumar, Minister for Minority Welfare & Dharmapuri MLA, to raise the urgent issue of delayed scholarship and fee reimbursement under the RTF and MTF schemes.

The delegation highlighted shocking figures over 1.21 lakh applications remain pending for 2024–25, and only 40 out of 1.54 lakh were approved last year. Many students are unable to access their certificates or continue education due to unpaid dues. The Minister assured the delegation of immediate follow-up with concerned departments. SIO stressed that timely scholarship disbursal is not just financial support, but a matter of justice and educational rights for marginalized students.

