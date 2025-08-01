Live
- Bengaluru Airport Metro Line to Be Completed by 2027, Says BMRCL
- Seven Oaks Pet Hospital Inaugurated
- Ridhi Mehra Unveils ‘Becoming Her’ Bridal Collection in Hyderabad
- US Keeps High Tariff on India While Cutting Rates for Bangladesh, Pakistan
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion Valuation as Cloud and AI Drive Record Growth
- Top EPC Players Accelerating Wind & Solar Projects in India
- Summoned TCS for talks on layoffs: Minister Santosh Lad
- Warm welcome to IT companies migrating to Karnataka from Maharashtra: Dy CM
- First-time job seekers benefit most from PMVBRY: EPFO official
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes today, check the rates on 01 August, 2025
SIO TG delegation demands expedited fee reimbursement, scholarship disbursal
Hyderabad: A delegation of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Telangana led by State Secretary Mohd Hammaduddin met Adluri Laxman...
Hyderabad: A delegation of the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Telangana led by State Secretary Mohd Hammaduddin met Adluri Laxman Kumar, Minister for Minority Welfare & Dharmapuri MLA, to raise the urgent issue of delayed scholarship and fee reimbursement under the RTF and MTF schemes.
The delegation highlighted shocking figures over 1.21 lakh applications remain pending for 2024–25, and only 40 out of 1.54 lakh were approved last year. Many students are unable to access their certificates or continue education due to unpaid dues. The Minister assured the delegation of immediate follow-up with concerned departments. SIO stressed that timely scholarship disbursal is not just financial support, but a matter of justice and educational rights for marginalized students.