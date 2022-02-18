SIRC office-bearers elected

Hyderabad: The Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at its 249th meeting held on Thursday elected the office-bearers of SIRC for 2022-2023.

They are: China Masthan Thalakayala (chairman);

Panna Raj S (vice-chairman); Naresh Chandra Gelli (secretary); Sundararajan R (treasurer). Satheesan P has been nominated as chairman of the Southern India Chartered Accountants Students' Association (SICASA) for 2022-2023, according to Machar Rao Meenavalli, chairman, Hyderabad Branch of SIRC.