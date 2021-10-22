Six-year-old boy goes missing in Hyderabad

A six-year-old boy went missing while he was playing on the terrace of his house at Hyderguda under Rajendranagar police station limits on Thursday noon. The family was residing at Kondal Reddy apartments of New friends colony in Hyderguda.

The parents of the boy said that they have seen Aneesh coming down from the terrace but did not enter into the house even after a long time. After failing to search for their son, the couple approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case and formed into three teams to trace the boy. A CCTV footage in the nearby area showed a woman abducted the boy. An investigation is on.