Skyway, 3 Foot Over Bridges to come up at Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: As part of the junction improvement programme, four main junctions under Rajendranagar area have been identified to promote one Skyway as well as three Foot Over Bridges (FOBs).



Officials of GHMC town planning and engineering wings, traffic police as well as the agency assigned the project inspected the areas at Aramghar Crossroad, Durganagar Ccrossroad, Old Kurnool road junction and Sapna theatre area under Rajendranagar constituency to prepare firsthand appraisal report.

According to officials, it is proposed to develop one skyway over Aramghar Crossroad on Bangalore highway, a transit point for the city passengers to travel to other southern states. Besides, three foot over bridges (FOB) would be developed at three locations such as Durganagar crossroad, Old Kurnool road 'T' Junction and Sapna Theatre.

Officials to prepare FHA Report

Deputy Commissioner GHMC Rajendranagar Circle-11 Pradeep Kumar, EE Engineering Wing Anjaiah, ACP Town Planning Rajender and Inspector Traffic Ashoke with project officials have inspected the areas today morning to prepare firsthand appraisal (FHA) report in order to push the project on track.

"Official take stock of all the identified location and check the feasibility about grounding the works for skyway and foot over bridges," sources informed.

"GHMC also proposes to provide basic facilities like public toilets and SHE toilets at these places as the area mainly believe as a transit point for the people of surrounding districts entering the city," he added.

A Park at Venkateswara Colony as well as Nalandanagar under ward 60 and 61 were inspected by the officials where setting up of toilets was proposed.