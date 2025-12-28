SMRITI SAMMELAN 2K25 ALUMNI MEET

Hyderabad, 27th Dec: The Alumni Meet “SMRITI SAMMELAN 2K25” was a memorable occasion held at Sphoorthy Engineering College (UGC Autonomous), Nadergul, Hyderabad, in Chanakya Seminar Hall The event was inaugurated by several prominent figures, including the Chairman of Thoma Educational Society, Sri. S. Chalama Reddy, M.Sc., B.Ed., Secretary& Correspondent Sri. Jagan Mogan Reddy Surakanthi, M.Tech., Director Dr. M.V.S. Ram Prasad, Principal Dr.Venkata Sesha Giridhar Akula, Head of the Civil Department& Controller of the Examinations Mr. Darshanala Ashok (who was in-charge of the event), Alumni Association President and Secretary,who jointly lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the start of the festivities.

Around 292 SPHOORTHIANS attended the ceremony with their Family Members to celebrate their success. There was a special arrangement of live telecast of SMRITI SAMMELAN 2K25 which was made for the Family Members so that the alumni &Family Members can enjoy each and every moment of the ceremony comfortably

In his inaugural address, Principal Dr. V.S.Giridhar Akula, warmly welcomed the alumni, recalling their student days and emphasizing how they have now risen to prestigious positions in both government and multinational companies. He expressed that the alumni’s accomplishments, which were achieved through hard work and discipline, are a source of pride for Sphoorthy Engineering College.

In a heartfelt speech, Chairman Sri. S. Chalam a Reddy referred to the alumni as the “shining stars” of the college, inspiring the gathered crowd with his words of praise. His speech moved the alumni, who responded with a round of heartfelt applause. He wished them continued success and prosperity in their future endeavors.

Secretary & Correspondent Sri. Jagan Mohan Reddy Surakanthi, shared light-hearted memories of the alumni’s mischievous days at the college. He fondly recalled how some had occasionally been reprimanded by the administration for their playful antics, but those moments had now become cherished memories. He offered his best wishes to all, highlighting the bond the alumni share with the institution.

In an emotional speech, Alumni Association President expressed deep gratitude and offered valuable advice to the current students, emphasizing the importance of respecting and learning from their teachers, who she described as guiding lights. Secretary of Alumni Association reminded the students that the alumni are always available for guidance and support, as they are seniors who understand the challenges faced by the students.

Adding a nostalgic touch to the event, a Short Film on Alumni Memories was screened, evoking cherished recollections and emotional connections among the attendees. The video brought back a flood of memories and reinforced the deep emotional connection alumni feel with their alma mater.

This was followed by “Reminiscing the Journey by Alumni” several esteemed alumni took the stage to share their personal journeys since graduation. They spoke about the challenges they faced, the lessons they learned, and how the college had contributed to their professional and personal growth. Their stories were inspiring and served as a testament to the quality of

education and holistic development offered by the college.

In the post launch session, the alumni had conversed with their respective departments HOD’s and discussed the future development ensued and alumni came up with many suggestions regarding the syllabus of courses, laboratory development etc. They also offered their service in the growth of Department. The principal apprised the alumni about the recent progress and sought their assistance in providing better training/education for students. Many of the alumni expressed their willingness to help SPHN in training, placement, development of modern laboratories, and delivery of expert lectures in emerging areas of technology.

The Cultural segment of the evening was a vibrant celebration of talent and creativity. The performances included multiple Dance Performances, Group Singing and a Fashion Show. The performances showcased the rich cultural diversity of the college community.

Despite the cold weather, the atmosphere was warm and festive, as alumni and current students mingled and embraced each other. The current students were seen serving their seniors with respect and enthusiasm, enhancing the spirit of camaraderie. Dr. K. Ramesh Rao, Head-Data Science, Dr. B. Kiran, Head - CSE, Dr. K. Rama Rao, Head- AI&ML, Mrs. P. Sandhya, Head-CS, Dr. P. Gayathri Pavani, Head-Freshman Engineering, Dr. D. Hemanath, TPO , Dr. R. Ravikanth, Professor of Practice- SDG and the Faculty Members of the SPHN were also present on the occasion. As the event concluded, Mr. D.Ashok, the event in-charge, expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the gathering a success, ensuring that the alumni felt celebrated and appreciated.