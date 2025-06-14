Snoopgate: SIT grills Praneeth Rao

Hyderabad: The Special Investigations Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case has summoned suspended DSP G Praneeth Rao, a key accused in the case for questioning on Friday.

Praneeth Rao is accused of destroying hard disks which contained crucial information. The investigation on Friday resumed as Praneeth Rao earlier claimed that he acted on the directives of former Special Investigation Bureau Chief T Prabhakar Rao. He has been detained multiple times by the SIT officials in the past.

The SIT has summoned Praneeth based on the information given by the former SIB chief in an interrogation.

Praneeth Rao, who was promoted from the inspector rank to the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) while working in SIB, allegedly played a key role in intercepting phones of A Revanth Reddy, his family members, political leaders, judges, Tollywood actors and journalists.

Praneeth Rao was accused over the destruction of hard disks and the erasure of crucial evidence. On the night of the general election results, he took decisive action to destroy the equipment and hard disks associated with phone tapping. He eliminated all hard disks from an office established within the SIB premises and disposed of them in the Musi river. Following this incident, the police filed a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Later, several hard disks were recovered from the river.

Furthermore, Prabhakar Rao is currently being questioned by the SIT officials regarding the case. However, the ex-SIT officer is refusing to assist with the investigation. He claims that he never instructed anyone to intercept the phones. However, G Praneeth Rao, P Radha Kishan Rao, N Bhuganja Rao, and M Tirupathanna, who were detained in connection with the phone tapping incident, have all stated that they followed Prabhakar Rao's directives when they provided their confessions earlier. SIT officials have sent out notices to Prabhakar Rao, requiring him to return for questioning tomorrow. It is likely that both Praneeth Rao and Prabhakar Rao will be interrogated simultaneously.