Social activists felicitated at Nacharam
Highlights
Corporator Santhi felicitated social activists Bodapalli Avani and Vedanth Jackson for helping poor from many problems.
Nacharam: Corporator Santhi felicitated social activists Bodapalli Avani and Vedanth Jackson for helping poor from many problems. Avani and Jackson said, "Balakrishna from Nacharam met with an accident and had a fracture in backbone. We are going to provide some financial assistance to them." Raju, Sai Gen Sekhar and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...