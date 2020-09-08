Social media is anti-social, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday brushed aside the rumours of floating a national party and asked the party leaders not to believe in social media referring it as an anti-social media.



The Chief Minister was addressing the Legislative Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. KCR said that he had no plans of floating a national party. "Don't believe the news about national politics. If national politics issues come up, I will not be going alone. I don't have any intention to form a party. Definitely vacuum is there in the country. There is no need to go for national politics at this juncture. However, I will take a decision only after consulting you all and take a decision if at all there is any need. Don't believe the social media. It is not social media but anti-social media," said the TRS chief in the meeting according to sources.

The TRS chief was confident of winning Dubbaka Assembly by- election. He told the party leaders that TRS would win Dubbaka with a majority of at least one lakh votes. The election is necessitated after the demise of sitting MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.

The Chief Minister alleged that both the Congress and BJP had done nothing for the country except for giving slogans. The BJP always tries to show Pakistan as a threat. It is a small country. they are trying to project as a big problem by carrying out surgical strikes on them, sources said. He also lashed out to the Centre stating that the Union government lacked an agenda on tackling corona.