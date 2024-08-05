Live
Just In
Socialite Nekkanti Shreedevi Chowdary inaugurates Pratha and Jhauhari expo at Jubilee hills
Hyderabad: Socialite Nekkanti Shreedevi Chowdary formally inaugurated the finest paithanis and banarasis by Pratha and gold diamonds and precious stones by Jhauhari 3-day exhibition at Room 9 the pop -up store, Jubilee Hills.
stunning showcase of Exquisite, expertly crafted jewellery pieces by designer Anita Oswal trusted by Bollywood icons such as Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Kirron Kher, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On display of Exclusive Handcrafted Jewellery Gold, Diamonds, Precious Stones. And bridal, Paithani, Banarasi sarees by Kavita Koparkar Hand Picked Exclusive Sarees from Pune and Jaipur. The duo Anita Oswal, Kavita Koparkar organized the show in the Hyderabad for the first time.
Anita Oswal said that, brought her rare and vintage exquisite jewellery designs to Hyderabad. The city, known for its rich and traditional culture. Kavita Koparkar said that showcasing her handcrafted Paithani sarees, Banarasis till 7th August 2024. Celebrity Secrets and Room 9 the pop-up store Founders Dr Madhavi, Dr Venkat were also present.