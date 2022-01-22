Solheim praises govt for greenery; KTR attributes to KCR plan

Hyderabad: Noted environmentalist Erik Solheim on Friday appreciated the government for expansion of greenery in the State, including areas around Hyderabad. Erik in his twitter handle stated that Hyderabad got good green cover at 48.66 sq km from 2011-21. "Congrats Hyderabad, the city ranks first in forest cover", Solheim stated in his twitter handle. Reacting, minister KT Rama Rao said that credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the green drive.

The government has taken up the flagship 'Haritha Haram' programme to expand greenery. In villages, mandals and rural areas the green drive was taken up in many phases and greenery expanded like anything, the minister stated. Entire credit for greenery in the city and forest goes to the CM's efforts, KTR stated. The government offers funds in the budget to increase greenery through phases, the minister said. "Official machinery is involved in the 'Haritha Haram' programme, he added.

