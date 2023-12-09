Sonia Gandhi birthday celebrations held in Nizampet

On the occasion of the birthday of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the All India Congress who made the dream of Telangana a reality today, Congress Party Quthubullapur Incharge Kolan Hanumanth Reddy participated in the cake cutting program at the Congress Party office of Nizampet Municipal Corporation in Quthbullapur Constituency and wished her a happy birthday.

DCC Vice President Shravan Mudhiraj Senior Leaders, Kolan Srinivas Reddy, NMC President Kolan Rajasekhar Reddy and Congress leaders, women leaders and activists participated in this programme.