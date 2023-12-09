Sonia Gandhi birthday celebrations held in Nizampet

Live
On the occasion of the birthday of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the All India Congress who made the dream of Telangana a reality today, Congress Party Quthubullapur Incharge Kolan Hanumanth Reddy participated in the cake cutting program at the Congress Party office of Nizampet Municipal Corporation in Quthbullapur Constituency and wished her a happy birthday.
DCC Vice President Shravan Mudhiraj Senior Leaders, Kolan Srinivas Reddy, NMC President Kolan Rajasekhar Reddy and Congress leaders, women leaders and activists participated in this programme.
