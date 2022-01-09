South Central Railway cancels a few trains

Hyderabad: To facilitate track renewal works at Falaknuma Station, the South Central Railway has imposed a traffic block. Train numbers 47157 (Falaknuma to Lingampally), 47176 (Lingampalli to Falaknuma) and 47165 (Falaknuma to Lingampally) have been cancelled on January 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23.

Train numbers 47212 (ingampalli to Falaknuma) and 47214 (Falaknuma to Lingampally) have been partially cancelled on January 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23, between Kacheguda and

Falaknuma. Train numbers 07055 (Secunderabad to Umdanagar) and 07075 (Medchal to Umdanagar) have been partially canceled on January 9, 16 and 23 between Kacheguda and Umdanagar.