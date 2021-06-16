South Central Railway delivers over 3,052 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen to Telangana

Secunderabad: Indian Railways continuous endeavor to find new solutions to serve the nation and overcome unexpected challenges once again as it strengthened the fight against Covid with the supply of Medical Oxygen to the state of Telangana (within SCR) crossing 3,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). Till June 15 a cumulative total of 3,052 MT of LMO has been delivered at Sanath Nagar.

In order to meet the Medical Oxygen requirement of the State in an effective manner, the Oxygen Express trains have been operated from both from the Eastern and Western parts of the Nation. As a result, till date 3,052 MT have been brought in 163 tankers through 33 trains to the State.

While 1,885 MT of LMO (104 tankers) was supplied from the state of Odisha, Jharkhand – 680 MT (34 tankers), Chhattisgarh – 282 MT (14 tankers) and Gujarat – 205 MT (11 tankers) have supplied the rest of Medical Oxygen to Telangana, said senior officer , SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR complimented the Officers and Staff who have contributed towards delivering the Medical Oxygen to the state of Telangana during these critical times.

He said that these trains are being operated with a highest sense of urgency so as to ensure that Medical Oxygen to the States reaches in fastest possible time frame. He advised the team to continue same level of monitoring so as to provide hassle-free and seamless operation of these trains.