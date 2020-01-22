South Central Railway effectively handles huge rush of Sankranti

Secunderabad : South Central Railway has taken several measures to handle Sankranti rush and was able to transit the passengers smoothly with efficient coordination among all the departments. Zone has carried 91.3 lakh unreserved passengers which is 2.4 lakh more than the last year and around 6 lakhs more than the regular average

South Central Railway has announced 456 special trains between January 5 to January 25 . However, huge rush was witnessed during festival days from 11 to 20 January and accordingly several measures were taken towards crowd management.

For the above 10 days (i.e., from January, 11 to 20 ), SCR has operated 255 special trains out of which 65 Jansadharan specials were run between Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nizamabad, Kurnool, Nanded, Aurangabad, Khammam, Vizianagaram to cater the unreserved segment and the passengers who needs to travel during the eleventh hour.

Revenue earned in the unreserved segment is for Rs 45.7 crore. Apart from this, around 14.5 lakh reserved passengers have booked their tickets during this period.

It was possible only with the efforts of bringing smooth coordination between all departments viz., Engineering, Signaling and Telecommunications, Electrical, Mechanical etc.

All Divisional Railway Managers of six divisions were in constant touch with Head Quarters and were continuously monitoring for smooth running of trains.

How various departments performed during festive rush