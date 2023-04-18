South Central Railway registers highest gross originating revenue of Rs 18,973.14 cr

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a significant milestone by registering the highest gross originating revenue of Rs 18,973.14 crores during the financial year 2022-23. This is the highest revenue earned by the zone since its inception, according to Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR.

Jain stated the zone had delivered exceptional performance in various segments and had achieved its best-ever performance since its inception. Notably, it achieved record infrastructure additions, and proactive initiatives contributed to SCR earning the best-ever revenue on both passenger and freight segments. In comparison to its best-ever earning of Rs. 15,708.88 crores in 2018-19, the zone earned Rs. 18,973.14 crores in Originating Revenue in 2022-23.

In 2021-22, the zone earned Rs. 14,266 crores. The operating ratio of the zone also improved from 98.25% in 2021-22 to 88.23% in 2022-23.

Additionally, the zone achieved the best-ever originating freight loading and revenue of 131.854 million tonnes and Rs. 13,051.10 crores, respectively. On the passenger front, SCR reintroduced 100% Mail Express Trains in its jurisdiction, and the continuous introduction of special trains, temporary as well as permanent augmentation of coaches in trains having demand and attaching extra coaches on a day-to-day basis contributed to SCR achieving its best-ever originating passenger revenue of Rs. 5,140.70 crores in 2022-23, compared to the previous best of Rs. 4089.78 crores in 2018-19. In terms of passengers, 255.59 million originating passengers traveled from SCR in 2022-23, compared to 127.4 million in 2021-22.

The achievement of the zone in both passenger and freight segments was supported by workshops that gave the best-ever Periodic Overhaul (POH) outturn in the last financial year. While Lallaguda and Tirupati Workshops achieved a POH outturn of 3,046 coaches, the Rayanapadu Workshop had a POH outturn of 6,300 wagons during 2022-23. The senior officer of SCR noted that the best-ever outturn for coaches was in 2019-20, with 2,966 coaches, and for wagons, it was 6,018 wagons in 2018-19.