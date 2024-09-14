South Zone DCP holds meet with Ganesh Utsav organisers

Hyderabad: To discuss the security arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh immersion, South zone DCP Sneha Mehra held a coordination meeting with members of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee and Ganesh Utsav organisers in Chatrinaka on Friday.

During the meeting, the DCP personally listened to the issues faced by the organisers at the ground level and assured them that she would discuss these issues with the ACPs and station house officers to ensure a peaceful Ganesh idol immersion.

Addressing the gathering, Sneha Mehra stated that the police department is committed to ensuring that the installation and immersion of Ganesh idols are carried out as per the plan and without any errors. She urged the committee members to cooperate with the police in this regard. She further informed that strict security arrangements are being made to ensure that there are no disruptions during the Ganesh processions.

Appealing to the devotees, she requested them to celebrate the Ganesh festival peacefully and grandly by starting the immersion procession early. She cautioned against taking the law into their own hands, even under provocative circumstances, and urged the organisers to ensure that the celebrations would take place in a peaceful atmosphere.

Sheikh Jahangir, Additional DCP, South zone, P Chandrasekhar, ACP Charminar, N.L.N. Raju, ACP Falaknuma, N Venkateswar Rao, ACP Mir Chowk, CH Chandrasekhar, ACP Chatrinaka, station house officers of the South zone, and committee members Srivinas and Rup Raj of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee were present.