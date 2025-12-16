SP Balu’s bronze statue unveiled at Ravindra Bharati

Hyderabad: A bronze statue of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was unveiled at the Ravindra Bharathi premises here on Monday. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister D Sridhar Babu, eminent personalities and members of Balu’s family attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said the statue was installed to inspire future generations, and described SP Balasubrahmanyam as the embodiment of musical excellence. He recalled that the iconic singer had donated his house in Nellore for a Vedic school and said that though Balu is no longer physically present, he lives on through his timeless songs. Balasubrahmanyam would remain forever etched in the hearts of music lovers, he noted.

Meanwhile, Telangana activists, including Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, opposed the installation of the statue at Ravindra Bharathi. Police placed the activists under house arrest ahead of the unveiling, and heavy security was deployed in and around the venue.

The 7.2-foot bronze statue, specially crafted in East Godavari district, was unveiled amid captivating cultural programmes. A grand musical tribute featuring 50 artists performing 20 of Balu’s favourite songs enthralled the audience.