Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy plants saplings on his birthday, urges people to raise trees

Hyderabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy participated in Green India Challenge by planting a sapling on the premises of the Assembly here on Friday to mark the occasion of his birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker hailed the Haritha Haram programme launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha Member Santosh Kumar for improving the green coverage in Telangana and urged the people to plant trees to protect the environment. MP Santosh Kumar and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs called on Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at his chamber and conveyed their birthday wishes to him.

During the Assembly sessions, the Chief Minister once again conveyed the birthday wishes to the Speaker on behalf of the State government and wished that God may give a good health and happy life to him.