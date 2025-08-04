Sphoorthy Engineering College Graduation Day Ceremony

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul, has celebrated its Graduation Day on Sunday, 3rd August, 2025, for the 2025 passing out batch in the Chanakya Seminar Hall. The dignitaries of the ceremony were Chairman of the institute Hon. Shri. Chalama Reddy Surakanthi, Hon. Shri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Secretary & Corredspondent, the Chief Guest Hon. Prof. K. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Rector, JNTU Hyderabad, Sri. K. Krishna Kisore, Domain Consultant, TCS, Guest of Honour and Principal Dr. V.S. Giridhar Akula.

Around 322 graduate students with their parents 650 attended the ceremony to celebrate their success. There was a special arrangement of live telecast of Graduation day ceremony which was made for the parents so that the alumni & parents can enjoy each and every moment of the ceremony comfortably.

The celebrations started with the academic procession in which the dignitaries namely, Hon. Prof. K. Vijay Kumar Reddy, the Chief Guest, Sri. S. Chalama Reddy, Chairman, Sri. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Secretary & Correspondent,Sri K.Krishna Kishore, Guest of Honour, Principal Dr. V.S. Giridhar Akula and the Heads of various departments were ushered to the accompaniment of the college band into the venue of the function. The dignitaries adorned the dais and after the customary invocation prayer song and lighting the lamp, the Principal welcomed all the dignitaries, invitees, parents, faculty and graduands. The Principal felicitated the Chairman, guests with bouquet, garland and memento and were introduced to the gathering.

The Chairman, Shri S. Chalama Reddy declared the graduation day open. In his presidential address he congratulated the graduands and in his address he pointed out that Learning is a Continuous Process by the Hard work and Dedication by teachers in shaping the graduands as an responsible citizens of the country. Sphoorthy Engineering College is also maintaining high standards in education and helping for moulding the young graduands to the society. India is over crowded with 145 crores of population but showing the fastest growing economy country in the world. Most of the key positions held in US government are Indians, this is possible because of the Hard work, Dedication, Skills and Commitment to the Work.

The Convocation address delivered by the Honourable Secretary & Correspondent. Sri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, carried a high note of optimism as it motivated the students to pursue excellence. The insightful message for the Young Graduates reinforced the critical significance of “looking beyond grades” to be a continuous learner with updated application-oriented practical knowledge for building a successful career.

The Chief Guest Prof. K. Vijay Kumar Reddy, shared his experience by telling he had a concept in life to work as a team to achieve success. He guided the graduands and told that learning and hard work is a key to success and is very much required for improving their professional career and life as there is no shortcut to it. He also discussed about the challenges that he faced in the last 25 years of his career. He also encouraged the students that they should choose their career according to their passion and interest and not by pressure from the society. As the graduates are entering into the new phase of life, he shared his Mantras which included “Dream and dream big”, “Journey is more exciting than the final destination”, “Always have the positive attitude in life”, “knowledge is power”. The graduates were enlightened by his speech, golden words and knowledge that he shared with them.





This was followed by a very impactful and motivational speech delivered by Sri K.Krishna Kisore, Guest of Honour, wherein he narrated anecdotes to reinforce the significance of human values and life skills for a wholesome living and sustained prosperity.

The Principal Dr V.S. Giridhar Akula, congratulated the graduands. In his speech, he said that the education system should not be based on the marks scored by the student it should be the Innovation and Employment as well as Entrepreneurship oriented. In his speech he also pointed out the Govt of India initiation of Incubation centers and HACKATHON Competition which is essential to find the solutions to the society by the young engineers.

The Programme furthered with pledge taking by all the Degree recipients. Following the pledge, the certificate and memento distribution ceremony commenced. The HoDs of each department read out the names of the SPHN ( Sphoorthy Engineering College, Nadergul) rank holders for UG students and the certificates & memento were handed over by the Chairman Shri S. Chalama Reddy, Chief Guest Prof. K. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Secretary & Correspondent Sri. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sri . K. Krishna Kishore, Guest of Honour and Principal Dr. V.S.Giridhar Akula to all graduands of 2025. 81% of the eligible graduands are placed in 41 reputed companies through College Placement Cell. Degrees will be conferred from Jawahar Lal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.

Then every head of the department called out the names of the graduands of their respective departments who were awarded with the degree certificates by the guest of honour.

Dr. M. Ramesh (HOD, CSE- AI&ML);

Dr. K. Ramesh Rao (HOD, CSE - Data Science);

Prof. P.Sandhya Rani (HOD, CSE - Cyber Security & IOT);

Dr. C. Lakshmi Nath (Chief Coordinator- Training & Placement

Dr. M. Kiran, HOD- CSE, Dr. D.Ashok, Controller of Examinations, Prof. R. Ravikanth, Professor of Practice, Department of SDG, and Teaching & Non Teaching Staff of the College were also present.

Parents expressed joyful gratitude to the faculty and the management in molding their wards as professionals in the course of study in our Institution.

The Chairman Shri S. Chalama Reddy, then declared the graduation day closed. Dr. P.Gayathri Pavani, Head, Department of Freshman Engineering delivered the vote of thanks and the function ended with the national anthem and photo Session.