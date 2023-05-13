Sports live streaming giant DAZN to set up Product Development Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On day 2 of UK tour, the Telangana delegation led by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao strikes another big investment deal. DAZN, a global leader in sports live streaming, announced to set up its Product Development Centre in Hyderabad. This investment is going to create 1000 jobs for Telangana's youth.

The announcement was made after a meeting between KTR and DAZN Group’s Chief Technology Officer, Sandeep Tiku, Board Member, EVP, Communications, Daisy Wells in London.

The investment by DAZN is a testimony to Telangana's rising presence in innovation, media, and entertainment.

DAZN, an international over-the-top sports streaming service with presence in 200+ countries and 60 Million registered users, streams live and on-demand sports content including major events like UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, La Liga, English Premier League, NFL, NBA, and IPL in other countries.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, Konatham Dileep, Director, Telangana Digital Media Wing, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, Chief Relations Officer were present at the occasion.



