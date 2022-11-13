Sprawling Pharma City to be launched soon: KTR

Hyderabad: Industry and IT minister KT Rama Rao has said that the " Pharma City", the largest pharmaceutical cluster in the world in the making, has received all the required clearances and is getting ready to be launched shortly.

The works on the 19,000-acre project, which will help the pharma companies achieve economies of scale, are progressing rapidly, the Minister said while speaking at the CII Southern Regional Council meeting in the city on Saturday.

The centre had called the state governments from across the country two years ago to take feedback on what needs to be done to put India on a growth highway. "Telangana suggested the 3I mantra- innovation, infrastructure and inclusivity. The State has been following this and the results have been very encouraging," KTR said.

The Minister said that the Telangana State is now home to the largest incubator, T-Hub, and also to India's largest prototyping center, T-Works. It has set up other bodies like the TSIC, RICH, WE-Hub and others.

The State focused on creating an enabling infrastructure with an aim to ensure that development happens across Telangana and not just around Hyderabad. The companies in India have a huge potential to tap as many players are looking for a China Plus One model for their operations after the pandemic. This approach will ensure that the activities are not disrupted in the future, he added.

Hyderabad now accounted for about one-third of vaccines produced in the world. With various expansions planned by multiple entities, the vaccine capacity will grow from the current nine billion doses to 14 billion doses, accounting for about 50 per cent of the total vaccines production capacity, in a few years, KTR said that the digital revolution has also begun in a big way and the industry cannot miss this Industry 4.0 opportunity. " Telangana is driving innovations through institutional set-up as today's start-up is tomorrow's MNC," he said.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region & Kamal Bali, Deputy Chairman appreciated the efforts of the State government in making Telangana as one of the best States in the country in terms of infrastructure development and attracting investments.