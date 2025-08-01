Sri Radha Krishna Silk Palace Opens Third Store in Kukatpally

Sri Radha Krishna Silk Palace, a hallmark of handloom elegance since 1982, launched its third store in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, in a grand celebration hosted by Duo Soiree.

The event saw a glamorous gathering of socialites and fashion enthusiasts adorned in the brand’s exquisite traditional sarees. Known for preserving India’s rich textile heritage, the new store offers a curated collection of timeless weaves including Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Kalamkari, Gadwal, and Ikkat.

With this expansion, Sri Radha Krishna Silks continues its legacy of trust and craftsmanship, bringing premium ethnic wear closer to discerning shoppers in a vibrant new location.