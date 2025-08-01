  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Sri Radha Krishna Silk Palace Opens Third Store in Kukatpally

Sri Radha Krishna Silk Palace Opens Third Store in Kukatpally
x
Highlights

Sri Radha Krishna Silk Palace, a hallmark of handloom elegance since 1982, launched its third store in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, in a grand celebration...

Sri Radha Krishna Silk Palace, a hallmark of handloom elegance since 1982, launched its third store in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, in a grand celebration hosted by Duo Soiree.

The event saw a glamorous gathering of socialites and fashion enthusiasts adorned in the brand’s exquisite traditional sarees. Known for preserving India’s rich textile heritage, the new store offers a curated collection of timeless weaves including Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Kalamkari, Gadwal, and Ikkat.

With this expansion, Sri Radha Krishna Silks continues its legacy of trust and craftsmanship, bringing premium ethnic wear closer to discerning shoppers in a vibrant new location.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick