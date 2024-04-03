Sridhar Babu assures to resolve problems of private colleges

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries and Congress party’s National Manifesto Committee chairman D Sridhar Babu assured that he would discuss all the problems of private junior and degree colleges with the manifesto committee and do his best to resolve the problems from the government side.

In a meeting with the representatives of TPJMA and TPDMA under the leadership of TelanganaPrivate Junior Colleges Association (TPJMA) State President Gauri Satish at Gandhi Bhavan here onTuesday, TPCC Intellectuals Forum Chairman Shyam Mohan, former MLC Kamalakar, State LibraryAssociation Chairman Riaz, Professor Janaiah and others discussed the problems of junior colleges inTelangana.

Later, TPJMA president Gauri Satish, general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy and TPDMA Statepresident Balakrishna Reddy brought their problems to the notice of Minister Sridhar Babu and urged himto resolve them as early as possible.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu said the education sector has been neglected for the last nineyears without any review, but the current Congress government which is providing democratic governanceis ready to examine thoroughly all the problems.