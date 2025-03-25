Sridhar Babu calls for investments from the US state of Indiana

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu urged representatives of the US state of Indiana to promote investments from industrialists in their region by highlighting the business-friendly environment in Telangana.

On Monday, a delegation led by Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales met Minister Sridhar Babu at the Assembly Committee Hall. During the meeting, the Minister elaborated on the initiatives taken by the Telangana government to boost industrial development and the various incentives being offered to investors. He emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state is strategically working towards achieving a trillion-dollar economy, with the industrial sector playing a pivotal role in this mission.

Sridhar Babu also highlighted the agreements signed during this year’s Davos Summit, where industrialists committed to investing Rs 1.78 lakh crore in Telangana. He noted that Telangana is emerging as a global hub for cutting-edge technologies, attracting worldwide attention. The government is committed to supporting innovative enterprises and entrepreneurs, fostering a thriving business ecosystem.

He pointed out that leading global IT companies like Google and Microsoft have established significant operations in Hyderabad. To bridge the gap between industry and academia, the Telangana government has launched the Young India Skills University, offering industry-aligned courses in collaboration with experts and business leaders.