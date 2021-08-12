Srinivas will win bypoll: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that Gellu Srinivas Yadav is a deserving candidate for the Huzurabad by-poll.

The Minister tweeted that Srinivas fought for Telangana statehood. The TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has finalised the name of Srinivas. "He is the president of TRS party student wing who fought for statehood."

KTR greeted Srinivas. "Hopefully, we expect Srinivas will enter the Assembly with their blessings and people's support", he said.

The TRS leadership picked Yadav after the segment which fell vacant following the ouster of Eatala Rajender as minister on land grab charges.