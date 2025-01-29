St Andrews School shines at inter-school basketball tourney

Hyderabad: St Andrews School shines at the Fast Brick Minds three-on-three basketball tournament held at St Pius School, Ramnagar.

The categories were under-15 boys, under-15 girls, and under-13 boys. The under-13 boys played an intense final against Kiran International School, scoring 15–10. Yashwant (six points) and Sanjay (nine points) from Kiran International led their team to victory, while Revanth and Aaryan from St Andrews scored five points each.

According to the officials in the under-13 girls final, St Andrews faced Holy Family Girls High School. Despite a strong performance by Ishika (six points), Holy Family’s Sidhikha dominated with ten points, leading her team to a 10–6 win. The under-15 boys team reached the finals against hosts St Pius School. In a competitive game, St Pius triumphed 15–10, with Paul, John, and Manith scoring five points each. Jorawar and Karivadhan Goud from St Andrews contributed five points each in a valiant effort.