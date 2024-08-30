Live
St Joseph’s student tops in ACCA exams
Hyderabad: The staff of St Joseph’s Degree & PG College, King Koti announced the achievements of Zobiya Fatima Hassan, a distinguished student of BCom IFA, Dept of Commerce. Zobiya has secured remarkable ranks in her professional ACCA examinations, attaining the All-India 3rd rank and World 6th rank in Audit and Assurance; All-India 1st rank and World 2nd rank in Strategic Business Leadership.
The staff commended her dedication, perseverance, and excellence, and wished her continued success in all her future endeavours.
