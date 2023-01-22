Standing Committee on Housing & Urban Affairs visits Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad: A 14-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing & Urban Affairs led by Rajiv Ranjan Singh visited Hyderabad Metro Rail and travelled from Raidurg to Ameerpet stations and back on Saturday night. The committee comprising members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha has interacted with HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and MD L&TMHRL KVB Reddy and appreciated the successful operations of Hyderabad Metro for the past 5 years.

NVS Reddy has informed the Committee members that the Hyderabad Metro Rail is the world's largest Metro Rail project in PPP mode and shown several facilities being extended to the commuters.

The MDs have also shown them the shopping and other convenience stores in Ameerpet station which the members appreciated as useful to the commuters and at the same time generating revenue for the Concessionaire.

NVS Reddy has also explained the highlights of the new Airport Metro Express project being constructed with 100% State government funds. He informed them that the survey and other pre-construction works are going on at a brisk pace and that the project would be grounded soon.

The other committee members who visited the metro rail facilities included R Girirajan, Ram Chander Jangra, Kavita Patidar, Benny Behanan, Shankar Lalwani and Hasnain Masoodi.