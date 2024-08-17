STAR Hospitals Hyderabad Holds Solidarity March for Justice in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Today, STAR Hospital’s doctors from both Banjara Hills & Nanakramguda Units organized a powerful march to stand in solidarity with their colleagues in Kolkata, vehemently condemning the brutal rape and murder of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The medical community is uniting to demand justice and the immediate implementation of safety measures for all healthcare professionals on duty.


In a heartfelt demonstration of support, STAR Hospital’s doctors, nurses & staff expressed their deep concern for the safety of their peers, calling for swift action from authorities to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable. This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for robust safety protocols within medical facilities, to protect those who tirelessly care for others.


The doctors at STAR Hospital are urging authorities to prioritize the creation of a secure working environment, highlighting the critical importance of safeguarding healthcare professionals as they perform their vital duties. This march is not only a call for justice but also a plea for comprehensive measures to prevent such horrific events in the future.

