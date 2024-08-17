Live
- Kartik Aaryan triumphs at IFFM; Ram Charan, AR Rahman also shine
- Kay Kay Menon grips humility and craft in acting
- Manisha Koirala reflects on the joy of travelling
- Nation Reacts: Demand for Safety Reforms After Kolkata Doctor’s Death
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Tour of Nellore District concluded, minister gives farewell
- Second element of new gate succesfully installed at Tungabhadra Dam
- Mahmudul Hasan ruled out of Pakistan Tests with groin injury
- ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shatters box office records, surpasses $1 Billion mark
- Special Abhishekam and Poojas Performed for Shani Dev with Grandeur
- Uorfi Javed’s unfiltered reality unveiled in new series ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’
Just In
STAR Hospitals Hyderabad Holds Solidarity March for Justice in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Case
Today, STAR Hospital’s doctors from both Banjara Hills & Nanakramguda Units organized a powerful march to stand in solidarity with their colleagues in Kolkata, vehemently condemning the brutal rape and murder of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College.
Hyderabad: Today, STAR Hospital’s doctors from both Banjara Hills & Nanakramguda Units organized a powerful march to stand in solidarity with their colleagues in Kolkata, vehemently condemning the brutal rape and murder of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The medical community is uniting to demand justice and the immediate implementation of safety measures for all healthcare professionals on duty.
In a heartfelt demonstration of support, STAR Hospital’s doctors, nurses & staff expressed their deep concern for the safety of their peers, calling for swift action from authorities to ensure the perpetrators are held accountable. This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for robust safety protocols within medical facilities, to protect those who tirelessly care for others.
The doctors at STAR Hospital are urging authorities to prioritize the creation of a secure working environment, highlighting the critical importance of safeguarding healthcare professionals as they perform their vital duties. This march is not only a call for justice but also a plea for comprehensive measures to prevent such horrific events in the future.