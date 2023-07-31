State BJP leaders meet Amit Shah over floods

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Laxman on Sunday said a delegation of the party leaders from Telangana State met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and told him that Telangana farmers were suffering due to the recent rains. Speaking to the media in Delhi after meeting the Union Home Minister, Laxman said the Centre would send an inspection team to the State and assistance will be provided on behalf of the Centre once the report on the damage was received.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Laxman said they held discussions with Amit Shah on the road map of the party for the upcoming elections. He said the change of party president was part of a strategy to strengthen it in Telangana and added that Bandi Sanjay was promoted as national general secretary as part of the same strategy and noted that only Bandi Sanjay got a place in the national team from the southern States.

Commenting on the desertion of some of the party leaders, Laxman said if one person leaves the party, four would join the BJP. He said they would put an end corrupt rule in the State. Targeting the Congress party, he alleged that it was responsible for the suicides of 1600 Telangana martyrs during the separate Telangana State struggle and added that the people had not forgotten about it. He said, “The Opposition parties are working in Parliament with the aim of wasting public money. The Opposition parties, which have announced that they are ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue, were not cooperating with the discussion. Not only in Manipur, but there should be a debate on the attacks on women and Dalits across the country. Only then will the real colour of the parties be revealed,” Laxman added.