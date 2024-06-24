State BJP leaders pay tribute to Dr S P Mukherjee

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP paid rich tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary on Sunday.

The Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, offered floral tributes to Dr Mukherjee at the State party office.

Reddy recalled Dr Mukherjee resigning from the post of Union Minister when Jawaharlal Nehru was the PM, opposing Article 370 and starting a movement against it by forming a party, Bharatiya Jana Sangh. His famous campaign slogan was, "There should not be two constitutions, two prime ministers, and two national symbols in one country," the minister added.

SP Mukherjee had fought against Article 370, and as the president of Jan Sangh, he was arrested and martyred in jail. Reddy said the Jana Sangh has a history of martyrdom to protect the country's sovereignty.

‘On the occasion of the death of a martyr who sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country, we paid tribute to that great man and remembered his services and sacrifices.

After 75 years, his goal has been fulfilled under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi by repealing Article 370’, he said.

Party MP Dr K Laxman recalled Dr Mukherjee's services and sacrifices on 'Balidan Diwas'. He paid floral tribute and planted a tree.

Former State general secretary Chandrasekhar Tiwari, BJP Tamil Nadu co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Endla Lakshminarayana, and other leaders paid tribute to Dr Mukherjee. Dr. Sudhkar Reddy said the ultimate sacrifice made by Dr Mukherjee for the country will be remembered for generations, and that his penchant for the country's sovereignty and integrity will inspire future generations.