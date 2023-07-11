State CS Santhi Kumari knocks at Delhi babus’ doors for nod to pending projects

♦ Informed the Defence secretary that a total of 150.39 acres was required for the construction of two elevated corridors from Paradise Junction to Kandlakoya ORR, Paradise to Karimnagar, Ramagundam route ORR and for the proposed sky-walk at Mehdipatnam Junction

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday knocked the doors of senior officials of the Union government and requested to accord clearances to all pending projects in the state.

During her one day official visit to New Delhi, she had a special meeting with Defence Secretary Giridhar, Union Environment and Forests Secretary Leela Nandan and Union Roads, Transport and National Highways Secretary Anurag Jain. She requested them to issue permissions regarding many pending projects in Telangana state.

Santhi Kumari informed the Defence secretary that a total of 150.39 acres was required for the construction of two elevated corridors from Paradise Junction to Kandlakoya ORR, Paradise to Karimnagar, Ramagundam route ORR and for the proposed sky-walk at Mehdipatnam Junction. She requested Giridhar to transfer the lands to the State government; she made it clear that the government is ready to provide adequate alternate lands to the Defence ministry

Responding to her appeal, the Defence Secretary made the promise of addressing the issue soon.

Later, State official delegation, led by Santhi Kumari, met Union Environment and Forests Secretary Leela Nandan and appealed to approve 60 proposals pending at the National Wildlife Conservation Board.

The CS requested the Union secretary to hold a special meeting of the National Board for Wildlife Committee and take a decision to give speedy permission to the Forest department in relation to PMGSY works in affected areas.

Santhi Kumari also met Anurag Jain, secretary, Union Roads, Transport and National Highways and appealed to him to solve many pending issues related to the regional ring road construction works in the State.