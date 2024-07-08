State education system in neglect: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Alleging that government education in the State is being neglected in the Congress regime, former minister T Harish Rao wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday to take steps to improve school education and resolve the issues.

The BRS leader said that after the formation of Telangana, KCR took many steps to strengthen the education system. Rao said KCR gave priority to all-round development, from school education to higher education. The Congress, which has come to power, is showing serious neglect of the government education system. Problems like inadequate facilities, shortages of teachers, textbooks, clothes, and drinking water, and delays in the payment of salaries were plaguing education in Telangana.

Reminding that the CM was also in charge of the education department, Rao said Revanth was giving high priority only to political issues and was not focusing at all on solving public problems. “You have not done anything new during the seven months since coming to power. Your government has also failed to continue what the previous government had done. Congress rule has become a bane for teachers, students, and government schools,” said Rao. While the BRS government started a programme called 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi' to develop government schools, the Congress has failed to continue it. In a few schools, students are being fed broken rice instead of fine rice.