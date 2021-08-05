Telangana State on high as liquor sales rake in over 2,767cr

Hyderabad: Liquor sales in July touched record levels of over Rs 2,767 crore across the State, providing the much needed revenue to the exchequer during the corona pandemic. According to the Excise department officials, 34 lakh cases of liquor and 27.16 lakh cases of beer were sold during the last month.

Rangareddy district topped in liquor sales netting Rs 643 crore, while the least of Rs 63 crore was recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The other district-wise sales (in crores) were: Hyderabad Rs 308, Nalgonda (Rs 288.91), Nizamabad (Rs 134.92), Adilabad (Rs 142.87), Karimnagar (Rs 196), Mahbubnagar (Rs 196.73), Medak (Rs 212), Warangal (Rs 230.53).

According to the department sources, the government earned Rs 1,600 crore revenue from the sale of liquor, which constitutes about 60 per cent of VAT and Excise duty. They attribute the boost in the sale of beer to the price reduction of Rs 10 a bottle announced by the government.

The government was forced to cut the price of beer because of the falling sales during the lockdown. Apparently, the price cut has given a boost to the sale, as the figures show. It may be recalled that previously the government had levied a special excise cess of Rs 30 per bottle.