State poll results to draw course of anti-BJP front

Hyderabad: The performance of BJP in the Assembly elections in five States, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand will decide the course of the proposed anti-BJP front. The results would be announced on March 10. The top leaders like Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Mamata Banerjee and others will take a final call after the results are announced.

If the BJP loses Uttar Pradesh or even if there is a hung assembly the move to form a new front would get a boost and KCR is expected to take a plunge into national politics. It is learnt that KCR was in constant touch with some reputed poll survey agencies and was assessing the developing situation. The last phase of UP elections would be held on March 7. If BJP suffers drubbing, KCR would make some quick moves and see that alternative political agenda was finalised at the earliest.

He has even convened a meeting with psephologists, survey agencies and political analysts from different parts of the country at Hyderabad on March 10.



KCR is confident that the Samajwadi Party would emerge as a strong political force in UP. If that happens, he is proposed to meet Akhilesh Yadav. It may be mentioned here that he had already had some meetings with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai recently. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken to KCR over phone. KCR feels that if BJP loses UP then AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal would also join the proposed front.

If BJP comes back to power in UP with a comfortable majority, then all these leaders will have to rework their strategies, sources said.

Political developments will take a quick turn after March 10, say TRS sources.