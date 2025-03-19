State SC/ST Commission holds review meet at JNTUH

Hyderabad: A meeting was held with Bakki Venkataiah, Chairman of the State SC and ST Commission, along with the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy, Rector Dr K Vijayakumar Reddy, Registrar Dr K Venkateswara Rao, university officials, and both SC/ST teaching and non-teaching staff members, as well as other stakeholders.

During the meeting on Tuesday, several issues were discussed regarding admissions, faculty appointments, the implementation of reservations, and incentives provided to SC/ST students.

The registrar reported an increase in SC/ST student admissions for PhD programmes compared to previous years, with many also gaining seats through the open category. PhD entrance exams in 14 universities across Telangana were conducted in accordance with reservation policies. He noted that the Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) had recruited 75 non-teaching staff, of which 55 are currently on duty.

The SC/ST Cell at the university organises events such as Ambedkar Jayanti, Savitribai Phule Women’s Day, and expert lectures. Currently, 114 outsourcing employees are working at the university. However, there are no clear guidelines for implementing SC/ST reservations, and the university is striving to provide more opportunities through official implementation.

Additionally, several proposals for educational administration reforms have been submitted to the government. In response to these submissions, the Commission’s Chairman indicated that 85-90% of SC and ST students receive government scholarships but require proper training to enhance their job opportunities. Plans are being proposed to develop Jagityala and Manthani colleges as model institutions.

This includes offering skill training in areas such as electric vehicles and battery technology, along with encouraging students to initiate their own startups. The Chairman emphasized the need for skill development programs in Jagityala, Manthani, Sircilla, and Karimnagar. He also assured that discussions would be held with ministers like Sridhar Babu and Uttam Kumar Reddy to seek government support.

The Vice-Chancellor provided insights on student skill development, language proficiency, and industry opportunities, stressing that English proficiency is crucial for online education and international job prospects. The VC urged the government to take necessary steps to address the shortage of permanent faculty. He mentioned that students in Mechanical, Electrical, and Civil Engineering should receive training aimed at improving their job opportunities in industries such as NTPC.

He highlighted that students who successfully clear the relevant exams, tailored to meet industry needs, could secure jobs with salaries ranging from Rs 3.5 to Rs 7 lakh annually.

Moreover, he pointed out that core sector jobs tend to be more stable than IT jobs and usually do not require the constant acquisition of new skills, unlike the IT sector. Special training for residential students is essential, as 90% of the students reside on campus, making it crucial to enhance their communication skills and English proficiency. Key decisions were made during this review meeting to implement reservations within the university and to create more opportunities for SC/ST students.