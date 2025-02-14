Live
State to provide full support to entrepreneurs: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is committed to fully supporting entrepreneurs who invest in the state, assured IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu. He was speaking as the chief guest at the HyBiz TV Business Excellence Awards held at HICC Novotel on Thursday.
Highlighting the government’s efforts, the Minister stated that under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, Telangana has fostered a business-friendly ecosystem to drive industrial growth. He emphasised that dynamic young leadership is steering the state’s progress and expressed confidence that Telangana will soon emerge as a leader across all sectors. He urged entrepreneurs to partner with the government in its ambitious mission to transform Telangana into a trillion dollar economy. The event saw the presence of Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, TGIIC MD Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, HyBiz TV & Telugu Now MD M Raj Gopal and other distinguished guests.