Statue of Equality, Golden ICRISAT: Modi coming to grace 2 momentous events

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on Saturday to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), and to dedicate to the nation a 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' which commemorates the 11th century bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed. It is learnt that PM Modi would be spending over two hours, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Ashram venue in Muchintal near Shamshabad.



During the programme, a 3D presentation mapping on the life journey and teachings of the saint will also be showcased. According to PMO, Modi will also visit the identical recreations of 108 'Divya Desams' (ornately carved temples) that surround the statue. Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the uplift of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1000th birth anniversary. A limited number of state ministers, MPs and MLAs have been invited to attend the PM programme in view of the Covid restrictions. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy will accompany the Prime Minister. A special helipad has been prepared at the venue.

During his visit to the city, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility on plant protection, and ICRISAT's rapid generation advancement facility, the PMO said. These two facilities are dedicated to the small farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Modi will also unveil a specially-designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp to mark completion of 50 years of ICRISAT.