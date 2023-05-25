StemCure to set up stem cell manufacturing lab in Hyderabad

♦ Stem cell therapy is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that uses the patient’s own stem cells to treat a variety of conditions-

US-based StemCures has come forward to establish a manufacturing lab in Telangana which would focus on stem cell therapy with the vision to create the largest stem cell manufacturing plant in India. The objective of the proposed plant is to capitalise on the latest technology and expertise from the US to manufacture the highest quality and affordable stem cell products for treating various serious medical conditions.



The facility will be set up with the investment potential of around USD 54 million and with around 150 employees in a couple of phases. This was announced after StemCures founder Dr Sairam Atluri met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Boston, USA.

Welcoming the investment, KTR said stem cell therapy was a promising new treatment for a variety of conditions. He expressed confidence that StemCures would provide high-quality care to patients in India. “I look forward to working with the clinic to make stem cell therapy more accessible to patients in India,” said Rao.

Dr Sairam Atluri said it was so heartening to see Hyderabad, his hometown, transforming into a vibrant hub for medical innovations. Setting up an R&D facility was seamless and now they were looking forward to expanding with the manufacturing plant. He thanked KTR for their expediency and encouragement. Currently, StemCures is culminating R&D of the stem cell line at Aspire Bionest in University of Hyderabad and is ready to embark on a phase 1 manufacturing lab.

Hyderabad already serves more than 1000 life sciences companies, including the top 10 pharma companies. Four of the top 10 global innovator companies now have a direct presence in Hyderabad through their dedicated centres. These centres drive core R&D, digital and engineering activities, thereby contributing to bringing lifesaving cost-effective therapies and devices to patients world-wide.

StemCures is a medical clinic in Ohio that specialises in stem cell therapy. It is an FDA-compliant clinic that uses only the highest quality stem cells. The clinic also has a team of experienced and knowledgeable physicians who can help patients make informed decisions about stem cell therapy. Stem cell therapy is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that uses the patient’s own stem cells to treat a variety of conditions. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that have the ability to become any type of cell. When injected into an injured or diseased area, stem cells can help to repair tissue, reduce inflammation, and promote healing.