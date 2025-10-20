Live
STFI condemns assault on Delhi University professor
Hyderabad: The School Teachers’ Federation of India (STFI) has strongly condemned the shocking assault on Professor Sujit Kumar, Convenor of the Disciplinary Committee at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Delhi University. The incident occurred inside the principal’s office in the presence of police officials and staff, raising serious concerns about the safety of educators on campus.
The alleged attacker, Deepika Jha, Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), reportedly assaulted Professor Kumar during a meeting discussing disciplinary actions related to a recent student clash. STFI stated that the professor’s impartial approach to the issue may have provoked the attack, which they described as “unacceptable and deeply disturbing.”
In a joint statement, STFI President CN Bharti and General Secretary Chava Ravi expressed grave concern over the incident. “An attack on a teacher while performing official duties is a direct assault on the dignity and integrity of our educational institutions. It demoralises the teaching community and undermines the principles of fairness and discipline in academia,” the statement read.
The federation emphasised that such acts of violence, especially within educational spaces, set a dangerous precedent and threaten the independence of educators across the country. They called for an immediate and impartial investigation by university authorities and demanded strict disciplinary and legal action against those responsible.
STFI also warned against the politicization of campus affairs, stating that political affiliations should never interfere with academic processes or compromise the safety of faculty members.
“This is not just an attack on one professor—it is an attack on the values that uphold our education system,” the statement concluded.