Stinking issue: Locals of Hafeezbaba Nagar in Hyderabad threaten to move cops against netas

Hyderabad: Official negligence is once again making locals of Hafeezbaba Nagar face severe inconveniences as unfinished draining pipeline works at the 'A' block in the area near the Sadiq Zaheeruddin area are causing sewerage overflow in the area. The works which were supposed to be completed months ago remain incomplete.

"It has become difficult for residents to step out of homes as the entire stretch near Sadiq Zaheeruddin mosque in Baba Nagar area was dug up around three months ago to replace the old sewerage pipelines with new ones. Whenever it rains, these roads make it horrible for commuters even to walk on the stretch," said a resident Mohammed Shanawaz.

According to residents, officials and public representatives have failed to monitor the pipeline works. The negligence also led to an increase in mosquito breeding, and is causing diseases due to water-logging in the dug-up part.

"If the works are not restarted immediately, we residents will lodge a police complaint against the contractors of the municipal corporation who left things incomplete for last several months. We will not be giving any vote if our complaints are not addressed," said Mujahid.

He also said that "no road no vote, no proper drainage system, no vote' will be the slogan during the upcoming GHMC elections.