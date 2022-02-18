Stone laid for SJVN hydro project model 

Shimla/Hyderabad: Nand Lal Sharma, chairman & managing director SJVN, on Thursday laid the foundation of a working model of a 1.3 kw hydro project at the upcoming Bio Diversity Park in the vicinity of the company's corporate headquarters, at Shanan. The ceremony was attended by S P Bansal, director (civil) and senior officials.

Sharma said the model will help the public to better understand the concept of energy generation from hydro sources. SJVN is developing this Bio- Diversity Park at a cost of Rs 2.97 crore. The park will have a children park and a fitness park. On completion the park will be handed over to the Shimla municipal corporation.

Sharma said SJVN was developing the park as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative. He reiterated that SJVN was firmly resolved to stand with society for creating world class community assets that improve amenities at living places.

The CSR activities are being initiated by SJVN through the SJVN Foundation Trust under six verticals health, hygiene, education, skill development, creation of community assets, sustainable development, promotion of local culture, sports and assistance during natural disasters. Till date the foundation has invested more than Rs 330 crore through these verticals.