Stop Andhra from drawing Krishna water

Hyderabad: Stop Andhra Pradesh from drawing water from River Krishna from the Pothireddypadu head regulator and release water into Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir to meet the requirements of drinking water and irrigation in Telangana. This was the sum and substance of the letter written by the Government to the KRMB (Krishna River Management Board) on Saturday.

The letter, which was addressed to KRMB Chairman MP Singh, was signed by Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar stated as per the inter-state agreement of 1976/1977 and the Planning Commission clearance of 1981, AP is entitled to draw 15 tmc ft for water supply to Chennai and 19 tmc ft from SRBC (Srisailam Right Bank Canal) through Pothireddypadu from July to October. However, AP has been regularly drawing excessive amounts of water in complete violation of sanctions, the letter said.

Rajat Kumar said 179 tmc ft and 129 tmc ft respectively were drawn during the last two years. As per the information, the AP has already drawn about 25 tmc ft as on August 7 against the entitlement of 10.48 tmc ft.

The State Government demanded the Board to stop illegal drawal of water from Pothireddypadu. He also pointed out that AP has requested KRMB to direct Telangana to stop hydel power generation from Srisailam. It is informed that the Srisailam project is primarily a hydroelectric project meant for producing hydel power during the release of water to the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir. Due to its typical terrain, agriculture in Telangana is dependent on the operation of nearly 30 to 35 lakh borewells. Power was also required for lifting of river water to fill the various reservoirs constructed by the State. Since the kharif operations are in full swing, Rajat said there is an urgent need for Telangana to produce full capacity of hydel power. The TS government also demanded that the board release 16.5 tmc ft of water from Sagar to meet the drinking water needs of the Hyderabad city.

