Stray Dog Menace: Stung by spike in dog-bite cases, GHMC rolls out tough measures

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose has announced stringent actions by the Municipal Corporation to safeguard citizens from the threat of stray dogs.

A meeting was held at the GHMC headquarters on Tuesday, Ronald Rose and Additional Commissioner Ravi Kiran discussed the preventive measures veterinary officers, and representatives of voluntary organisations to curb the dog menace and dog bites cases.

On this occasion, Ronald Rose said guidelines are being diligently followed to shield the public from stray dogs throughout the city. He advised the veterinary department for the sterilisation and anti-birth control (ABC) measures for stray dogs.

Concerning recent stray dog attacks in the city, the commissioner highlighted the implementation of extensive measures to prevent incidents. Veterinary officials recommended regular rabies vaccinations for stray dogs to mitigate health risks.

It was suggested that the people should be made aware and the commissioner urged preventive measures to stop stray dogs from forming groups, emphasising responsible disposal of waste from meat shops. As the tendency of certain trades such non-veg shops, function halls, hostels etc.

Not to throw the non-vegetarian in raw form in open space. Steps should be taken to clean the garbage from time to time. The Mayor During the meeting, it was suggested that the pet dogs should be registered, and steps should be taken to get them vaccinated. The owner of the pet dogs should be made aware with door to door campaigns. To raise awareness about the stray dog issue, the high-level committee members suggested utilizing various media platforms.

The commissioner Ronald Rose said with the formation of a core committee with the representatives of voluntary organizations, the officials will send the proposals to the government with suggestions and take steps for implementation with the nod from the government.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Vakil, Blue Cross representatives Akkineni Amala, Kumari, People for Animals representative V Vasanthi, Commando Kennels Philip Butt, Animal Aid Society representative Archana Naidu and others were present.