Stress on right dose at right time

Hyderabad: 'Medications should be consumed as prescribed, i.e. the right dose at the right time in the right way and frequency. If you violate this, it could lead to your disease getting worse, hospitalisation, even death', said Dr Aldrin Denny, senior vice-president and head of Computational Science, Hot Spot Therapeutics, Boston (USA) here on Thursday.

He delivered a talk on 'Drug Discovery – Challenges' at GITAM School of Science. "Taking your medication is important for controlling chronic conditions, treating temporary conditions and overall long-term health and well-being", he pointed out.

After six months, the majority take less medication than prescribed or stop it altogether, Dr Denny explained. He gave some tips of proper usage of medication: take your medication at the same time every day, keep a 'medicine calendar' with your pill bottles, note each time you take a dose and use a pill container.

He also explained the requirements for a good medicine, the steps involved in the drug discovery process. Earlier, Prof G A Rama Rao, principal, School of Science, welcomed the guest and felicitated him. Dr Reji John, vice-president, Izen Bio, Dr Surendra Babu - Hod, Chemistry, Prof Rambabu and Naresh Kumar Katari, coordinators, and faculty were present.