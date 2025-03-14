Strong relations with high command: CM

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday refuted speculations about strained relations with the party high command.

Interacting with the media during his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister clarified that his rapport with the high command and the Gandhi family remained strong. He asserted that there was no need for public demonstrations, such as releasing photos with senior leaders, to prove the strength of these ties. Reddy emphasized that the party high command had selected candidates for every post in consultation with him and was fully informed about the developments in the state.

Revanth Reddy criticized the opposition parties, BRS and BJP, for their non-cooperative stance. He pointed out that the Leader of the Opposition attended only the Governor’s joint address but failed to participate regularly in assembly sessions and debates. He stressed that the Leader of the Opposition holds a crucial responsibility and should contribute constructively by advising the government and highlighting deficiencies.

Contrary to the opposition’s criticism, Reddy claimed that his government’s policy decisions had successfully reduced the unemployment rate from 8.8% to 6.1%. He further highlighted that the government had secured investments worth an unprecedented Rs 2.2 lakh crore within just one year of coming to power. The Chief Minister also reiterated that Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was not extending support to the state in securing approvals for pending projects, including Metro Rail Phase-2, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the Musi Rejuvenation Project, and commitments made under the AP Reorganization Act.