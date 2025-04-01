Strongly condemn sale of UoH lands: Chevella MP Konda

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP leadership has strongly condemned the State government’s decision to sell the lands of the University of Hyderabad. During a media briefing on Monday, Chevella Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy criticised the Congress government for attempting to sell the lands of Hyderabad Central University (HCU). “There are many valuable resources on these lands proposed to be auctioned. Students are demanding that these lands not be sold in a manner that harms the environment. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in court against the State government’s plans to sell HCU lands,” he stated.

The BJP MP emphasised that the Congress government’s actions could significantly harm the environment, as students have voiced their concerns regarding the potential impact of the land sale. He stated, “We strongly oppose the Congress government’s decision to sell government land. While it technically belongs to the government, it is unjust to make decisions that could endanger the environment.” He advocated for the protection of green spaces, suggesting that parks should be developed where necessary and that schools and educational institutions should be established to create more lung space for Hyderabad. “Transforming these areas into a concrete jungle for real estate interests is not the correct approach. Selling these lands threatens to destroy generations of green spaces,” he added. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, reconsider this decision, keeping in mind, the interests of both students and the people of Hyderabad. “It is unethical for the state government to attempt to sell university lands. Previously, the BRS government sold valuable lands, including hundreds of acres in the Rajendranagar and Budvel areas. Strangely, the same BRS leaders are now protesting these actions,” he remarked. The BJP is actively opposing the sale of these lands.

Additionally, he mentioned that a fact-finding team composed of BJP MLAs and lawyers would visit the university to address this issue. Former MP Sitaram Nayak highlighted the seriousness of selling university lands, stating that it equates to sacrificing the future of our children.

He criticised the Telangana State government for seemingly prioritizing profit from the sale of these valuable lands, which poses a significant threat to the education system. “The boundaries of Kakatiya University’s lands have not yet been established, and, unfortunately, the government is attempting to take over lands that rightfully belong to the university. Selling approximately 400 acres of HCU land shows the government’s recklessness.” He noted that during KCR’s regime, there were attempts to seize university lands, and it appears the Congress government is following the same path now.

“Instead of selling these lands to real estate developers, research centres should be established in universities to strengthen the education system. This government’s actions are highly condemnable. Government policies should not jeopardize the future of students.”