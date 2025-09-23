Live
Student aces NEET-2025, secures seat in Gandhi Medical College
Hyderabad: Devineni Vengan Srinivas, a former student of Kapra Vijaya High School, achieved the top rank in NEET 2025 and secured a seat at Gandhi Medical College by demonstrating exceptional talent.
The school management expressed their happiness. The school correspondent, Koppunuri Rajeswar, felicitated former student Devaneni Vengan Srinivas with a memento. Later, during the felicitation program, Koppunuri Rajeswar spoke, praising the students who studied at Vijaya High School for achieving the highest honors with their talent and dedication. Participating in this program were the school director Koppunuri Veena, principal Devaneni Vengan Babu, head teacher Addanki Padmavati, and the team of teachers.
